/US eyes Iran’s maritime sector, digital assets; Bessent warns ‘everyone’ against supporting Tehran

As the conflict between the United States and Iran flares up again with both sides trading strikes, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent detailed the Trump administration’s economic pressure campaign, saying the US could target Iran's maritime industry, digital assets and other entities that do business with the country.

"It could be airline leasing companies, which we'll be looking at. It could be anyone who does business with the IRGC; we are tracking down the IRGC's assets, and I will say it on worldwide TV, just so you know," Bessent said, as per Fox News.

"We know where in the British Virgin Islands your accounts are at these trust companies, we know the $100 million houses you have around the world, and we are going to freeze those," he added.

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Bessent, who argued that Russia’s presence did not have an impact on the two-day G20 finance minister talks, also warned "everyone", including Russia, against backing the Islamic Republic in the interview with Fox & Friends.

"My message to everyone is: stay ​away. We all want this ​conflict to end, and the fastest way for ‌the ⁠conflict to end is for no one to provide any support to this regime," he was quoted as saying by Fox & Friends, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin threw his support behind Iran.

The Treasury Secretary made the remarks days after the Trump administration unveiled an "economic D-Day" against Tehran, referring to the massive Allied military campaign during the Second World War against Nazi Germany.

US warns entities supporting Iran

When asked about China, Bessent said Beijing also agrees that Iran should not possess a nuclear weapon and supports freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

"And everyone says to me, ‘Well, what about China? I said, we have more in common with the Chinese on Iran than we disagree with [them] on. The Chinese agree — Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. The Chinese agree that there should be freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. So we have had private discussions with them in terms of achieving those goals," he was quoted as saying by Fox News.

The statements came as the war in the Middle East, triggered by US-Israeli strikes against Iran, entered its seventh month, creating economic headwinds across the world as Tehran closed the vital Strait of Hormuz in retaliation.

The conflict has also evolved into an economic pressure campaign against Iran, with the US imposing a naval blockade and a series of sanctions on the Islamic Republic and entities linked to the IRGC. Both sides continue to exchange strikes sporadically.