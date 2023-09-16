US Elections: Trump calls Biden 'not too old', but 'incompetent'

United States former president Donald Trump extended an unexpected support to the oldest president of America Joe Biden over his “age” as he called him “not too old" to seek a second term. However, he quickly added, "I think he's incompetent."



The comments were made by the former president in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" which will be aired on Sunday (September 17) at a time when the country is gripped with debate over the age of its political class, a major issues which are likely to overshadow the 2024 elections. Trump himself is 78 and Biden, at the time elections, will be just shy of 82.



As per polls, although the age gap is less between the two men, Americans have been more worried about the age of Biden, as one survey showed that three in four people have raised doubt regarding his ability to run a second term.

"Some of the greatest world leaders have been in their 80s. I'm not anywhere very near 80, by the way. And Biden's not too old. But I think he's incompetent, and that's a bigger problem,” Trump said while speaking to NBC.



Biden, who had faced a stuttering issue as a youth, often has been mocked by the people for his verbal stumbles. However, he remains physically active, and trim, refrains from drinking and has been often seen riding his bicycle at his Delaware home during weekends.

Not concerned about my age, as my parents had long lives: Trump

Meanwhile, Trump also fared with positive marks in annual physicals, even after being classed as overweight and refraining from exercise apart from playing golf. Similar to Biden, he does not drink.



Trump also had his share of bizarre verbal moments, which were mangled by physical stumbles and pronunciations. In the NBC interview, he stated that he is not concerned about his age, as his parents had long lives.

"So genetically, that's a good thing," he said. During the 2020 presidential campaign, Trump's insistence on his own competency was ridiculed when he stated that he had scored an "amazing" result on what he claimed was a test of mental acuity.



He stated that he had to memorise these words in order: "Person, woman, man, camera, TV."



Political rivals ridiculed Trump's repeated recitation of those five words which also went viral on social media. However, in an apparent reference to that bizarre test, Trump in the NBC interview said, "I aced it. I got everything right."

(With inputs from agencies)