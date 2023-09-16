ugc_banner

Donald Trump welcomes Vladimir Putin's praise, says 'I like that he said that'

Washington DC, USEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Sep 16, 2023, 06:35 PM IST

File photo of Donald Trump. Photograph:(AFP)

Russia has often spoken out in defence of the former US president, who is facing a series of charges linked to election interference 

Former United States president Donald Trump said that he appreciated the recent comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin about him. In an interview with NBC, Trump said it meant "what I'm saying is right," referring to his stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. 

Recently, Putin called the legal proceedings against former Trump as a political witch hunt and said that the actions taken against him were politically driven persecution. 

As quoted by news agencies, Putin had said at an economic forum in the far eastern city of  Vladivostok: "As for the persecution of Trump, for us, in the current environment, it's good because it shows the rottenness of the American system. It is a politically motivated persecution of one's competitor." 

This is not the first time, Russia has often spoken out in defence of the former US president, who is facing a series of charges linked to election interference. 

Now, during the interview, Trump responded: "I like that he said that because that means what I'm saying is right. I would get him into a room, I would get [Ukrainian President] Zelensky into a room and I would get a deal worked out." 

While speaking about the war, which started last year in February, Trump said that he would resolve the war within 24 hours if re-elected president. He has repeatedly said that he could quickly end the war, but never revealed how. 

Trump said in the interview "if I tell you exactly, I lose all my bargaining chips. I mean, you can't really say exactly what you're going to do. But I would say certain things to Putin. I would say certain things to Zelensky". 

Relations between Washington and Moscow, strained by a litany of issues under Putin, have hit new lows since the Kremlin launched large-scale hostilities in Ukraine last year.

Putin said he did not expect any change in the US foreign policy stance towards Russia regardless of "whoever will be elected president" next year. He accused Washington of stoking anti-Russian feelings among ordinary Americans.

(With inputs from agencies)

