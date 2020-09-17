US election 2020: Trump contradicts health expert, Biden dances on Despacito

We are just 46 days away from the voting day for US Presidential elections. There is a new controversy each day and both sides are making new promises to win public sentiments.

A promise is being made to deliver coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible. The vaccine has taken centre stage in the race to the White House.

However, Donald Trump and Joe Biden seem to have very little to offer. Trump has unveiled the largest, fastest and most advanced vaccine distribution plan in American History. Under this plan, Trump administration is promising to swiftly deliver the vaccine to all Americans free of cost. Trump is saying that the vaccine will be available in a matter of weeks.

"We're on track to deliver and distribute the vaccine in a very, very safe and effective manner. We think we can start sometime in October. So as soon as it is announced, we'll be able to start. That will be from mid-October on, may be a little bit later than that, but we'll be all set," said Trump

However, just hours before Donald Trump unveiled this plan, Director of US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield testified before a US Congress panel and said that a vaccine won't be available to American public before second and third quarter of 2021.

"I think there will be a vaccine that will initially be available sometime between November and December, but very limited supply and we'll have to be prioritized. If you're asking me when is it going to be generally available to the American public, so we can begin to take advantage of the vaccine to get back to our regular life? I think we're probably looking at third, late second quarter, third quarter 2021," he said.

But Trump said Redfield made a mistake when he said that

"No. I think he made a mistake when he said that. It's just incorrect information. And I called him and he didn't tell me that. And I think he got the message may be confused. Maybe it was stated incorrectly, said Trump.

There's no telling what is the real situation. But let's hope that vaccine Trump is promising to deliver next month is not that disinfectant which he once promoted as a remedy for the Wuhan virus.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has had a lot of complaints against Donald Trump. He says he is fed up with the President's inaction.

Biden wants Trump to take responsibility and come up with a real plan to combat the virus.

"All the President had to offer last night, President Trump, was the same weak and feckless inaction, the same lies and empty promises that we've seen from the very beginning. He still won't accept any responsibility. He still won't offer a plan. And last night he repeated what he's said so many times before - that even if he continues to offer only failing indifference, someday the virus is going to go away by a miracle. Even if he does nothing, it's going to go away by a miracle. It won't go away by a miracle," he said.

Biden has a lot to say about Trump's failures. But just like Trump he has no solutions to offer.

Both Biden and Trump are trying to woo voters across communities. They're eyeing the Hispanic voters as well.

Earlier this week, Trump bragged about a non-existent award that he apparently received from Cuban-Americans



Joe Biden tried courting Hispanic voters by talking about the 'divisive immigration policies' of Trump.

And he stated his address by playing Despacito, the hit Latino song from 2017.

US Elections can really be likened to a reality show. The President is refuting health experts in public, the opponent is dancing to Despacito. Truly there is no dearth of entertainment in the race to White House.

