US Election 2020: India's ties with US-based on bipartisan support, says Foreign Secretary Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday said that US-India relationship has matured to a level of no return, which would not be affected by the outcome of the US presidential race.

As per the latest report, Democratic candidate Joe Biden has secured 238 electoral votes, while Donald Trump has won 213 seats so far. A candidate needs to win 270 electoral votes to capture the US presidency.

"As far as the US is concerned, we have certainly reached a level of no return. In other words, we have developed today what we call a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. We are cooperating across the board on areas that are of mutual interest to both our countries," said Shringla.

"The relationship has matured. In view of the executive style under which the US operates, having a rapport between the leaders is the sine qua non, cannot be done without. And, that has been the basis of the relationship since the time of President (Bill) Clinton. I do believe that will not change," he said, making a reference to the personal rapport shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

"I have seen the bipartisan support that we enjoy in the US, which will only get stronger. Irrespective of the administration, whether it is continuity or change, the relationship will get stronger," he said.

"The US is the largest investor in India and also the largest trading partner. Even during the COVID crisis, our trade has gone up to something like USD 150 billion. We also have strong technology, innovation, and very strong people to people ties," he said.

"There is a good feeling all around whether it is Trump-Pence or Biden-Harris," he said.

After France and Germany, Shringla concludes a three-nation European tour in the UK on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump ''surprise ballot dumps'' in key states where he was leading as the reason why he is lagging behind his rival Joe Biden in the US election 2020.

