US destroys Houthi missiles targeting warship, blames Iran-backed militia for Jordan attack

American forces on Wednesday (Jan 31) claimed they had destroyed a missile belonging to Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels that posed an "imminent threat" to US aircraft.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it “struck and destroyed a Houthi surface-to-air missile that was prepared to launch” after determining that it “presented an imminent threat to US aircraft".

A few hours later, another anti-ship ballistic missile and Iranian drones were shot down in the Gulf of Aden, CENTCOM added.

"On January 31, at approximately 8:30 pm (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Gulf of Aden. The missile was successfully shot down by the USS Carney (DDG 64)," read the statement.

"At 9:10 pm, the USS Carney engaged and shot down three Iranian UAVs in its vicinity. There were no injuries or damage reported." Houthi Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile and Iranian UAVs Shot Down in Gulf of Aden pic.twitter.com/hMpm561TZ1 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 1, 2024 × Notably, the Iran-aligned group on Wednesday released a statement saying it will continue to target US and British warships, participating in “aggression” against Yemen.

Why the attacks?

The United States and British forces on January 12 launched strikes in retaliation to the attacks by Houthi terrorists on Red Sea shipping vessels which are linked to Israel.

Australia also provided personnel support to the strikes, which involved various Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets.

After launching strikes against Houthis, the United States and its allies said that stabilising crucial Red Sea shipping lanes remains their primary goal.

Houthis claim that their attacks are aimed at showing solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing war between Israel and the militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Also watch | West Asia crisis: Three US soldiers killed, at least 34 injured in Jordan drone attack

Iran-backed militia responsible for Jordan attacks

Amid the deteriorating situation in the Middle East, the White House also blamed an Iran-backed militia group for the drone attack on on Al-Tanf, a US military site in Jordan, earlier this week.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said US intelligence believed the Islamic Resistance in Iraq was responsible for the attack that killed three soldiers and injured 40.

Previously, US President Joe Biden had also blamed Iran for the strike and vowed that Washington would respond to the attack.

"We know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden said in the aftermath.

"We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt -- we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," he added.

The three US soldiers killed have been identified as army reservists Sgt William Jerome Rivers, Spc Breonna Alexsondria Moffett and Spc Kennedy Sanders.