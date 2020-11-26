US coronavirus deaths reach six-month high in 24 hours amid Thanksgiving holiday

The United States reported 2,284 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours with the number of cases jumping to 182,537 as Americans make plans over Thanksgiving. Also Read | England puts major cities on stringent tier 3 restrictions

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalisation on Thursday rose to over 89,000 as California witnessed a surge in virus cases and hospitalizations.

California recorded over 18,000 COVID-19 infection cases which is a 17 per cent jump in 24 hours, according to authorities with hospitalizations rising to over five per cent.

The United States is the worst-hit country with the virus recording over 12 million coronavirus infections and over 262,280 deaths so far. The number of infections due to the virus has now reached over 60 million and over 1.4 million fatalities.

Amid a surge in virus cases, the United Stated suffered the highest daily death toll in six months on the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday as the US health protection agency called on citizens not to travel during the busy holiday season.

US President-elect Joe Biden urged citizens to "hang on" and not "surrender to the fatigue". "You will get your lives back. Life is going to return to normal. That will happen. This will not last forever," president-elect Joe Biden told the nation during his Thanksgiving address.

According to Johns Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the US recorded nearly 200,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, President Trump who had travelled to Afghanistan last year on thanksgiving, in a statement said: "I encourage all Americans to gather, in homes and places of worship, to offer a prayer of thanks to God for our many blessings."

Trump will be spending his Thanksgiving holiday inside the White House amid a surge in coronavirus cases.