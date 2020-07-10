US coronavirus cases rise by record 60,565 in a single day

The United States on Thursday posted 65,551 new coronavirus cases, a record for a 24-hour period.

The country, the hardest-hit in the world by the pandemic, now has a total caseload of more than 3.1 million, with 133,195 deaths. The previous daily record was Tuesday, with more than 60,200 cases in one day.

The US has seen a spike in infections in recent weeks, particularly in the south and west, and health experts worry the death rate may soon follow the same trajectory.

For a third day in a row, US deaths climbed by more than 800, the highest levels seen since early June. Florida reported a record increase of 120 deaths and California had 136 new fatalities, not far from a record of 149 set the previous day.

As many as 1,000 people died from COVID-19 in the US in the last 24 hours.

With California, Florida and Texas recently breaking records, hopes are fading for an economic revival and US stocks closed down about 1% as investors worry another lockdown will cripple businesses.

Even outside the nation's three most populous states, cases are rising. Alabama, Montana and Wisconsin recorded their biggest one-day rise in cases ever on Thursday. Infections are increasing in 41 out of 50 states, according to a Reuters analysis of cases for the past two weeks compared with the prior two weeks.

US President Donald Trump has downplayed the spike in cases.

"For the 1/100th time, the reason we show so many Cases, compared to other countries that haven't done nearly as well as we have, is that our TESTING is much bigger and better," he tweeted Thursday.

"We have tested 40,000,000 people. If we did 20,000,000 instead, Cases would be half, etc."

The rising toll has made some Americans hesitant to return to public spaces and patronise businesses despite President Donald Trump's efforts to downplay the risks.