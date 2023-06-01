US considering actions against Sudan leaders: Antony Blinken

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that actions will be taken against rival Sudanese leaders in the aftermath of the collapse of a US-brokered truce. This comes after the army announced its withdrawal on Wednesday.

While speaking to reporters, Blinken said that the US is "looking at steps that we can take to make clear our views on any leaders who are moving Sudan in the wrong direction, including by perpetuating the violence and by violating ceasefires that they've actually committed to".

The power struggle continues to rage in the North African nation between the army and the main paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which started in April.

However, Blinken did not mention what actions will be taken by the US. He is currently in Oslo for NATO talks, where he reaffirmed that the US would remain engaged.

Blinken also acknowledged wide violations of a series of ceasefires brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

Blinken said, "We did see the provision of humanitarian assistance going forward. But it has been incredibly imperfect and incredibly fragile."

"Now we're seeing actions -- again, by both sides -- in clear violation of the commitments they made," he added. US imposes sanctions On Thursday, the US imposed sanctions on companies it accused of fueling the conflict in Sudan. The sanctions were announced as the West puts pressure on the warring parties to bring an end to the fighting.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement it targeted two companies affiliated with Sudan's army and two companies affiliated with the rival RSF, accusing them of generating revenue from the conflict and contributing to the fighting.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the statement: "Through sanctions, we are cutting off key financial flows to both the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces, depriving them of resources needed to pay soldiers, rearm, resupply, and wage war in Sudan."

"The United States stands on the side of civilians against those who perpetrate violence towards the people of Sudan," it added.

The announcement of sanctions came after a number of US lawmakers and activists have criticised President Joe Biden's administration for not taking earlier action. US diplomats have argued that it was more useful to preserve relationships to negotiate between them.

(With inputs from agencies)

