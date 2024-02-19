US conducted strikes in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, targeted underwater vessel

The US on Saturday (Feb 17) conducted strikes against Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles and vessels. The strikes targeted the first unmanned underwater vessel reported used by the Iranian-backed rebel group since the attacks in the Red Sea began.

"This is the first observed Houthi employment of a UUV since attacks began in Oct. 23," CENTCOM said in a post on X.

Central Command said it had determined the missiles and vessels presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant ships in the area.

CENTCOM said that five strikes carried out by the US were against three anti-ship cruise missiles, one unmanned underwater vessel and one unmanned surface vessel between 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm (local time) on Saturday.

In a statement Sunday, the Central Command said: "CENTCOM identified the anti-ship cruise missiles, unmanned underwater vessel, and the unmanned surface vessel in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region."

The Houthi attacks in the Red Sea area are one of the signs which suggest that the Israel-Hamas war has been spreading.

The Israel-Hamas war began when Hamas launched a deadly assault on Israel on October 7.

The Houthis, who dominate Yemen's most populous areas, claim their attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians as Israel launched an offensive in the Gaza Strip. However, the US and its allies describe the Houthis as indiscriminate and a threat to world trade.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed responsibility on Saturday for an attack on the oil tanker M/T Pollux, which US officials said the previous day had been hit by a missile.

"The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a targeting operation against a British oil ship (Pollux) in the Red Sea with a large number of appropriate naval missiles," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement, adding the strikes "were accurate and direct".

