US Coast Guard launches investigation to recover Titan submersible debris, to lookout for human remains

The United States Coast Guard has launched an investigation that will recover debris from the Titan submersible disaster. The investigation will look into what caused the tragic implosion that killed five people. Debris and human remains As per Guardian, speaking at a press conference in Boston, Chief investigator Captain Jason Neubauer said that the priority is recovering debris from the vessel. He added that precautions will be taken in case human remains are found.

The investigation, as per him, will be jointly run by Canadian, UK and French authorities and it will able to predict whether civil or criminal charges are to be imposed.

Talking to reporters, Captain Neubauer said that the US Coast Guard has launched its highest level of investigation. How long will the investigation take? As per Captain Jason Neubauer, at this time it can't be confirmed how long the investigation will last. However, as per BBC, he confirmed that it would lead to tougher regulations and safety regulations for submersibles. Why recover the wreckage? For the purpose of this investigation, the recovery of the debris is important, and efforts are being made to do so.

The Coast Guard is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to conduct the salvage operation at the debris site on the seabed about 2-1/2 miles (4 km) below the surface or about 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the bow of the Titanic wreck, reports Reuters.

As of now, investigators have recovered five pieces of the Titan. They were found at 3,800 metres (12,467 ft), in a large debris field near the bow of the Titanic.

The investigation will attempt to establish what caused the disaster, which would subsequently help make recommendations to prevent future tragedies.

"My primary goal is to prevent a similar occurrence by making the necessary recommendations to enhance the safety of the maritime domain worldwide," said the Coast Guard's chief investigator.

He also said that the Coast Guard is in touch with the families of the five people who died in the implosion and that investigators are "taking all precautions on site if we are to encounter any human remains."

Talking to reporters US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger declined to share details about the cost of the search and rescue operation, reports BBC.

However, he reportedly said that it was not a policy to charge for search and rescue. He added that the service does not put a cost on human life or rescue people in the "dangerous environment" of the ocean, adding "we always answer the call".

"We conduct disciplined operations with warranted risk to put our resources and lives at risk to save others. That's who we are."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE