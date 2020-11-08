US cities erupt into celebrations, scramble for champagne after Biden win

Joe Biden's election as US president has sparked a scramble for champagne in the capital Washington, while other big cities in the country erupted into celebrations that saw no end at least until midnight.

From New York to Miami in the East and Denver and Austin out West, Biden supporters flooded into the streets after media networks projected him as the winner.

Some stores in Washington were already close to running out of stock in the Democratic stronghold. Calvert and Woodley, known for its selection of wines from around the world, sold up to 75 percent more bottles than a usual Saturday, according to store employees.

Hundreds of bottles had been sold.

A few customers were dressed in Biden-Harris t-shirts and with a Biden-Harris sign on the hand.

At Magruder's, a wine shop in the residential district of Chevy Chase in business since 1845, the shelves were emptied quickly and employees had to fetch reserve cases of champagne.

And they were obviously not concerned with the price. Bottles of champagne typically sell for around $40 dollars (33 euros) to start.

The packed crowd outside the White House later sung "YMCA," the song Trump used to close out his rallies down the homestretch of the campaign.

Trump, however, was not at the White House on Saturday morning -- he was at his golfing at his club in Virginia .

In Philadelphia, which was key to Biden's decisive Pennsylvania win, cars honked, people waved Biden flags and a large crowd gathered outside of Philadelphia's City Hall.

In New York City, a crowd gathered outside of the Trump International Hotel and Tower, chanting: "No More Trump!" In Chicago, growing crowd gathered to celebrate outside Trump Tower.

A crowd also gathered at Freedom Park in Atlanta.

Outside Biden's headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, the crowd quickly grew. There were people of all ages cheering, singing and honking their horns, and the crowd joined together to sing "God Bless America."



