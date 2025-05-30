/US-China trade tensions: White House warns Beijing against ‘unwise’ moves, says fresh actions being considered

The White House on Friday (May 30) announced that the Trump administration is preparing to take other actions against China over accusations that Beijing violated its preliminary trade agreement with the US.

“That opens up all manner of action for the United States to ensure future compliance,” White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller told reporters.

“There are measures that have already been taken, there are measures that are being taken, there are measures that are being considered,” Miller told CNN. “It would be incredibly unwise for China to continue down this path and not seek instead the path of cooperation.”

Miller’s remarks shortly follow the statement by the US President Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform.

Accusing China of violating its trade agreement with the US, Trump said, “I made a FAST DEAL with China in order to save them from what I thought was going to be a very bad situation, and I didn’t want to see that happen. Because of this deal, everything quickly stabilized and China got back to business as usual. Everybody was happy! That is the good news!!! The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!”

Earlier in the day, Trump’s trade representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC that critical minerals were one area of particular concern. “We haven’t seen the flow of some of those critical minerals as they were supposed to be doing … China continues to, you know, slow down and choke off things like critical minerals and rare earth magnets,” he said.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated on Thursday (May 29) that the trade discussions between the US and China were “a bit stalled”. He added that finalising a deal will likely require the direct involvement of Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.