/US 'backstabbed' South Korea? Detained South Korean workers land in Seoul after ICE crackdown

Hundreds of South Korean workers detained in a US immigration raid landed in Seoul on Friday (September 12), ending a week-long ordeal that has unsettled business ties and added strain to relations with Washington.

A total of 317 South Koreans, 307 men and 10 women, were on board a Korean Air charter flight from Atlanta. They were among more than 475 people arrested on 4 September in a raid at a Hyundai facility in Georgia, which US officials said was part of a probe into “unlawful employment practices.” One South Korean opted to remain in the US, while 14 others working for South Korean firms in China, Japan and Indonesia also flew home.

Emotional scenes at Seoul airport

At Incheon International Airport, the returning workers were greeted by cameras, banners and applause. Protesters held signs questioning whether South Korea should “keep investing in the US despite backstabbing,” while another displayed an image of Donald Trump in an ICE uniform with the message, “We’re friends. Aren’t we?” The workers were escorted out in groups, some waving, others carrying bags. More than a dozen buses waited to reunite them with families across the country.

Why was the flight delayed?

The flight left a day later than planned after President Trump asked Seoul whether the workers should remain in the US to help train Americans at a $4.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant being built by Hyundai and LG Energy Solution. Seoul insisted they return first, following their release from ICE detention in Georgia. Officials said they were freed without handcuffs, meeting one of South Korea’s key demands.

Business impact and project delays

Hyundai confirmed that construction of the battery plant in Ellabell, Georgia, has been delayed by two to three months. The project, part of a larger $4.3 billion complex, is expected to create 8,500 American jobs. Of those detained, 47 were working for LG Energy Solution and the rest for subcontractors. Hyundai stressed that none of its direct employees were taken into custody.

LG Energy Solution issued an apology to workers and families, saying, “We are profoundly thankful for the extraordinary efforts to not only ensure an unusually swift release but also to carefully address various concerns, including guaranteeing that there will be no disadvantages upon re-entry. Above all, our company deeply empathises with the hardship endured by those affected.”

Questions over US crackdown

The detained South Koreans had entered on short-term business visas, a common practice that critics say has long been tolerated by US authorities. The Trump administration’s sudden clampdown has fueled debate in Seoul over the risks of investing in America.

South Korea has pledged $500 billion in US investment, including $26 billion from Hyundai, as part of tariff negotiations. Officials warn that heavy-handed treatment of workers could make firms think twice about future projects.

Calls for release of other detained workers