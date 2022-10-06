US astronaut Nicole Mann becomes first Native American woman in space

Following a NASA launch on Wednesday, a US astronaut has become the first Native American woman in space.

One of the four astronauts that took off from Florida at noon on their way to the International Space Station is Marine Colonel Nicole Mann, a 45-year-old (ISS). They were sent on a course to catch the orbiting outpost in around 29 hours by the SpaceX Falcon rocket.

Col. Mann expressed to the BBC her hope that the mission will serve as an example for future Native American generations. Young Native American youngsters will be inspired, in her words, "to follow their dreams and realise that some of those barriers that are there or used to be there are being broken down."

Col. Mann, a US Marine Corps pilot with a Wailacki Indian Tribe registration, has a wealth of expertise flying a variety of aircraft. She has been deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan and has received six medals for her service.

Tribes have long complained of social prejudice that causes them to struggle economically and underfund their schools. The US National Centre for Education Statistics reports that in 2017, just 27 per cent of Native Americans received an associate's degree or above, compared to 54 per cent of white students.

Col. Mann estimated that the team will conduct roughly 250 scientific experiments while on board the ISS. These involve planting tomatoes, aiding in the 3D printing of human cells, and perhaps going on space missions.

Col. Mann told the BBC that she intended to carry a memento of her family's Native American ancestry despite being only permitted to bring a small number of personal belongings, such as her wedding ring and pictures.

(with inputs from agencies)

