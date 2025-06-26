/US Army once controlled one of the world’s most secretive cities - HINT: A North Korean city - Here's all you need to know

The United States, 75 years ago, controlled North Korea's Pyongyang for eight weeks. According to the US Army histories, in 1950, the US Army's Cavalry Division along with a division of South Korean soldiers captured the North Korean capital on October 19.

According to the histories, the US forces quickly got comfortable there, making it their home. All this happened during the "Korean War", also known as "The Forgotten War", which occurred during 25 June 1950 – 27 July 1953.

One of the world's most secretive cities, Pyongyang, North Korea's capital, was under the US Army's control. By October 22, the US Eighth Army had set up its advance headquarters in what was the headquarters building for North Korean leader Kim Il Sung.

However, this period did not last long. The Chinese troops entered the war in late November 1950 and pushed South Korean and US forces out of Pyongyang by December 5.

The Korean war that began 75 years ago this week, was considered as the first major armed conflict of the Cold War era. More than 135,000 North Korean troops invaded South Korea, beginning a war that took millions of lives and causing impact which is still there today. The US Army intervened in the war, sending combat troops in aid of South Korea under the United Nations Command.

Why was it called 'The Forgotten War'?

The war in Korea was overshadowed by World War II, a much bigger conflict that ended less than five years earlier.

The US Army referred to the Korean War as "the Forgotten War" as it got less public attention compared to World War II and the Vietnam War. The US, however, never declared war on North Korea and instead called it a "police action" under the orders of the UN.