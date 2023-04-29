US Army grounds pilots temporarily following two helicopter crashes

The US Army has grounded all pilots who are not involved in critical missions temporarily in the wake of two recent helicopter crashes that left 12 soldiers dead.

The order came from Army Chief of Staff James McConville asking the aviators to remain grounded “until they complete the required training,” the army said in a statement, according to CNN.

“The safety of our aviators is our top priority, and this stand down is an important step to make certain we are doing everything possible to prevent accidents and protect our personnel,” McConville said in a statement.

Lieutenant-Colonel Terence Kelley, a US Army spokesperson, said the suspension of air operations will take immediate effect on Friday and shall remain until the pilots undergo required safety and training protocols.

Army pilots, at McConville’s direction, “will focus on safety and training protocols to ensure our pilots and crews have the knowledge, training and awareness to safely complete their assigned mission,” the statement added.

For active-duty units, the training is to take place between May 1 and 5. Army National Guard and Reserve units will have until May 31 to complete the training.

The new measures come days after two AH-64 Apache helicopters collided mid-air near Fort Wainwright, Alaska, killing three soldiers and wounding another.

Two of the soldiers died at the scene and the third died while being transported to a hospital, according to a release from the US Army’s 11th Airborne Division.

However, much is not known about the crash that took place in the remote interior of the state which is 402 km (250 miles) from Anchorage.

“This is an incredible loss for these soldiers’ families, their fellow soldiers, and for the division,” Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, said in the release.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to their families, friends and loved ones, and we are making the full resources of the Army available to support them.”

Thursday’s deadly collision follows the crash of HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters in March 30 during a nighttime training mission near Fort Campbell, Kentucky, the Army said.

According to reports, the helicopters were conducting a routine training mission when they crashed at approximately 10 pm (local time) in an open field across from a residential area. All nine of the service members aboard the two aircraft were killed.

(With inputs from agencies)