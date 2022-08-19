US announces fresh arms package worth USD 775 mn for Ukraine

The US Department of Defense on Friday (August 19) made an announcement of USD 775 million package of defense equipment and ammunition for Ukraine. The package includes various types of missiles, artillery as well as mine-clearing systems.

The package also includes precision-guided missiles for the Himars system. The system has enabled Ukraine to strike Russian command centers and ammunitions depots far behind the front lines. The package also includes anti-armour weapons.

Scan Eagle surveillance drones, high-speed anti-radiation missiles and 105 mm howitzers have also been included in the package.

"We want to make sure that Ukraine has a steady stream of ammunition to meet its needs, and that's what we're doing with this package," a senior US defense official told reporters.

The official said Ukraine's forces have made good use of the now 19 packages of arms the United States has provided since Moscow invaded on February 24, helping them blunt the advance of Russian forces.

"You are seeing a complete and total lack of progress by the Russians on the battlefield," the official said, speaking to reporters on grounds of anonymity.

"You are seeing the Russians still paying a high price with Ukrainian attacks, especially using that Himars system," the official said.

"They are incurring these costs and not able to advance."

The official conceded that Ukraine has not been able to recapture significant territory in the east and south, but said that new package of arms will help fortify Ukrainian positions. The official noted that it was very important to be able to "sustain the successes that we've seen from the Ukrainians on the battlefield."

(With inputs from agencies)

