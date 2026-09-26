/US and China agree to bilateral hotline for AI incidents after Trump-Xi Summit

The United States and China have agreed to set up a "communication channel" to handle artificial intelligence incidents, the White House announced on Friday (Sep 25). The announcement followed a summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where discussions centred on the growing challenges posed by AI development.

According to a White House fact sheet, the two nations have launched a "US-China Super Intelligence (SI) Dialogue" to exchange perspectives on the risks and benefits associated with AI. Notably, both sides agreed to adopt the term "SI" instead of "AI" going forward. The next round of this dialogue is scheduled to take place by November.

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In addition to the dialogue, Washington and Beijing agreed to establish a bilateral communication channel specifically for addressing AI-related incidents.

Ahead of the summit, Trump had indicated on social media that "Super Intelligence" would be a major point of discussion, but stated he wanted to "leave it exactly where it is," adding that this reflected China's position as well.

Xi, for his part, struck a more cautious note. Speaking at the White House on Thursday, he emphasised the need for the US and China to responsibly manage their rivalry as global powers while ensuring AI remains under human oversight. He said both nations "have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good," stressing that its development must "always" remain under human control.