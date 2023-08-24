US: American Airlines sues Skiplagged over unauthorised & deceptive ticketing practices

American Airlines has filed a lawsuit against Skiplagged over unauthorised and deceptive ticketing practices. Skiplagged is a travel company that helps customers find cheaper flights by using a loophole.

The lawsuit states that Skiplagged has never had the authority to issue American Airlines tickets- only an American Airlines agent can, CBS News reported.

According to the airline, the travel agency has been using a loophole, where a passenger buys a cheaper ticket to a smaller airport with a layover at a bigger airport, even though they have no intention of boarding a second flight, this practice is called Hidden City Ticketing.

It further said that by using this flight booking method, Skiplagged violates AA.com use agreement and conditions, including its policy that states people who use its website must not act as an agent for anyone outside their family.

Skiplagged makes its customer enter their personal and payment information on its websites and then uses the information to book to flight on the American website, the suit alleges. "In doing so, Skiplagged masquerades as an American agent for its customers, which is a breach of the Use Agreement."

The travel agency also violates the airline's copyright because it uses its trademark in order to mark the flights and coaches the passengers to do the same.

The lawsuit read, "In what is likely the most egregious communication on its website, Skiplagged tells the passengers to lie to American Airlines about their final destination and participate in Skiplagged's deceptive practices in order the book a ticket."

A representative of American Airlines told CBS News, "If a customer knowingly or unknowingly purchases a ticket and doesn't fly all of the segments in their itinerary, it can lead to operational issues with checked bags and prevent other customers from booking a seat when they may have an urgent need to travel," the statement reads. "Intentionally creating an empty seat that could have been used by another customer or team member is an all-around bad outcome."

(With inputs from agencies)

