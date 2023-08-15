US allocates arms worth $200 million to help Ukraine counter 'Russia's ongoing war of aggression'

In a bid to bolster war-torn Ukraine's "immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements" the United States's Department of Defense (DoD) on Monday (August 14th) announced a new arms and equipment aid package valued at around $200 million to help "Ukrainian armed forces in the fight to defend their country's sovereignty, territory, and people."

Continuing aid

As per the US Defence website, this latest instalment is the 44th "tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021."

"The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," says a statement on the Department of Defense website.

The aid package, which includes additional air defence munitions, artillery and tank ammunition, anti-armour weapons, and other equipment, will help Ukraine fortify its defensive capabilities on multiple fronts and "counter Russia's ongoing war of aggression."

It comes as the Russia-Ukraine war crosses the 535-day mark. Announcing the aid package on Twitter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: "Today we are announcing deliveries of $200 million worth of arms and equipment for Ukraine. Air defense, anti-armor, and munitions will keep the Ukrainian armed forces in the fight to defend their country's sovereignty, territory, and people."

What does the $200 million assistance include?

The assistance includes a variety of munitions, equipment, and weaponry, including additional munitions for Patriot air defence systems, extra ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), mine clearing equipment and systems, and artillery rounds of both 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds.

Also included are 120mm tank ammunition; tube-Launched, optically tracked, wire-guided (TOW) missiles; Javelin and other anti-armour systems and rockets; 37 tactical vehicles to tow and haul equipment; 58 water trailers; over 12 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades; demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing; and spare parts, maintenance, and other field equipment.

As per a statement published on the US Defence website, the latest allocation of war supplies was made as part of the assistance previously allocated under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) for Ukraine. It utilises resources that "remained after the PDA revaluation process concluded in June," added the statement.

