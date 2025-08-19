/Putin paid $250,000 in cash for refueling jets to fly back to Russia, says Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a conversation with NBC News, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin paid nearly $250,000 to refuel the three jets as the Russian delegation was flying back. Putin received a warm welcome as he arrived for the Alaska Summit on Friday. The sanctions were temporarily eased for them to visit Alaska; despite this, when they landed on US soil, they were made to pay in cash for refuelling the jets.

Rubio, while talking to NBC, said that every single sanction that was put in place remains. However, these sanctions have not altered the course of the war.

Moreover, the members of the Russian delegation and Russian Journalists were not able to access mobile networks or bank cards during their time on US soil.

“When the Russians landed in Alaska … they had to offer to pay in cash to refuel their aeroplanes because they can't use our banking system,” Rubio told NBC. “They face consequences every single day."

In a late-night Truth Social post, Trump claimed that "No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!”