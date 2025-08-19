/Putin paid $250,000 in cash for refueling jets to fly back to Russia, says Rubio

Russian President Vladimir Putin had 3 jets for his delegates, which landed in Alaska on August 15 for the US-Russia summit. Each costs around $85,000 to be refuelled. Russian delegates were made to pay all the money in cash.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a conversation with NBC News, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin paid nearly $250,000 to refuel the three jets as the Russian delegation was flying back. Putin received a warm welcome as he arrived for the Alaska Summit on Friday. The sanctions were temporarily eased for them to visit Alaska; despite this, when they landed on US soil, they were made to pay in cash for refuelling the jets.
Rubio, while talking to NBC, said that every single sanction that was put in place remains. However, these sanctions have not altered the course of the war.
Moreover, the members of the Russian delegation and Russian Journalists were not able to access mobile networks or bank cards during their time on US soil.
“When the Russians landed in Alaska … they had to offer to pay in cash to refuel their aeroplanes because they can't use our banking system,” Rubio told NBC. “They face consequences every single day."
In a late-night Truth Social post, Trump claimed that "No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!”
Trump on Monday held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with European leaders to discuss the key issue of long-term security guarantees for Kyiv. Zelensky confirmed that he was 'ready' for a bilateral talk with Putin, but stayed firmly opposed to any calls for ceding any Ukrainian territory. Trump, who had earlier once bragged that he would settle the Russia-Ukraine conflict in one day, admitted yesterday in a press conference at the White House that it was far complex than he could comprehend. But he was hopeful of having an understanding within a week or two if there would be an end to the horrific war.