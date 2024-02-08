US: 2 police officers wounded in shooting at Pennsylvania home engulfed in fire

At least two police officers sustained bullet wounds while responding to a shooting incident data resident in East Lansdowne in the US state of Pennsylvania on Wednesday (Feb 7). The officers were responding to a call that an 11-year-old girl had been shot inside the home.

Live footage of the scene showed the house engulfed in flames that was spreading rapidly. Meanwhile, the officers who were met with gunfire were reported to be conscious. They were being transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, according to local reports.

Notably, the firefighting efforts were severely hampered due to safety concerns as the shooter and the girl were believed to still be inside the burning house.

"I was there, a cop came flying around the corner. He got out and then he's in front of the house talking to two people. And then all of a sudden I heard six or seven gunshots. Cops got down on the ground and I ran and took off," Sharon Johnson, a crossing guard and witness told NBC10.