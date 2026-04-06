US' 15-point proposal ‘excessively demanding’, says Iran ahead of Trump's deadline

Hours before US President Donald Trump's news conference to be held in the Oval Office, Tehran rejected the United States’ 15-point proposal to end the war, calling it “extremely ambitious”, “unusual” and “illogical”. The Foreign Ministry in a statement on Monday (April 3) said Iran has finalised its formal response to mediated proposals and will release the details when necessary.

"The US 15-point proposal is excessively demanding. We have compiled and formalised our own set of demands. The possibility that the “pilot rescue in Isfahan” was a deceptive operation aimed at seizing Iran’s enriched uranium cannot be ignored," read the statement released by Iran's Foreign Ministry.

"A ceasefire risks becoming an opportunity for the opposing side to regroup and continue its actions. Talks with Oman are focused on establishing a protocol to ensure the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz," it further added.

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Another plan for ceasefire proposed to Iran

Meanwhile, there is another proposal to end hostilities in West Asia that could come into effect as early as Monday (Apr 6) and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The framework of the plan has been put together by Pakistan and was exchanged with Iran and the US overnight. This comes as the Iran war continues for over a month now, with US President Donald Trump repeatedly threatening Tehran to open the strategic waterway.

Reuters reported, citing sources, that the plan outlines a two-tier approach with an immediate ceasefire. It will then be followed by a comprehensive agreement between the two sides.