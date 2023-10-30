UNSC prepares to hold emergency meeting on Israel-Hamas situation

United Nations Security Council is due to hold an emergency meeting on Monday (October 30) on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The meeting has been requested by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as Arab representative of the UNSC seeks a binding resolution for a humanitarian pause in the conflict in Gaza.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has already overwhelmingly voted for a humanitarian pause but the UNGA does not have power to pass binding resolutions. The UNSC has that authority.

When it sought the emergency meeting, the UAE stressed that “the importance of the protection of civilians, according to international humanitarian law, international treaties for the protection of civilians and human rights, and the need to ensure that they are not targeted during conflict”.

It is unlikely that a vote will be held immediately before discussion but looking at the volatile situation in the Middle East, there may be a demand to find a quick solution.

The UNGA resolution, passed on Friday, did not condemn Hamas and this has enraged Israel which has made an appeal to stop funding the UN.

“Every honest country should defund the UN. Until the bias stops and the antisemitism stops, we can no longer continue business as usual,” Israeli ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan told Fox News. He called the UNGA resolution "unfathomable" and alleged that the UN “completely lost its legitimacy and relevance”.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has put his weight behind a humanitarian pause in the conflict.

“The world is witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe taking place before our eyes. More than 2 million people, with nowhere safe to go, are being denied the essentials for life – food, water, shelter and medical care – while being subjected to relentless bombardment. “I urge all those with responsibility to step back from the brink.”

The Palestinian Red Crescent has said that though Israel has not allowed any fuel to reach the Gaza Strip, 94 humanitarian aid trucks have crossed into the enclave through the Rafah crossing. The aid is nowhere close to be adequate for people across Gaza.