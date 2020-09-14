United States reports five cases of infections caused by a flesh-eating bacteria

The United States may be in for some more trouble. After inducting the world’s highest coronavirus fatalities while simultaneously witnessing one of its biggest waves of anti-racism protests in recent history, the country may be dealing with flesh-eating bacteria.

Health officials in the US state of Connecticut are issuing warnings to residents after a few people developed infections which were caused by a type of a flesh-eating bacteria. It was found in the Long Island Sound.

The infection caused by this bacteria is called "Vibrio Vulnificus". At least five people in the state have been diagnosed with the infection.

The infection can cause the infected to need intensive care, or in a more intense case - limb amputation. Additionally, it can also cause necrotising fasciitis, or in other words, a flesh-eating bacteria. This information was made public by the Connecticut Department of Health.

Dr Matthew Cartter, the state epidemiologist for the Health Department referred to the identification of cases as “very concerning”.

“This suggests the Vibrio bacteria may be present in salt or brackish water in or near Long Island Sound, and people should take precautions”, the New York Post reported him as saying.

One case was reported in July, while the other four were reported in August. All the cases were found in adults aged between 49 and 85. Between 2010-19, the state reported just seven cases in total, making the current number relatively way higher.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention categorises Vibrio as the same genus of bacteria responsible for causing infections from raw and undercooked shellfish.

The extreme infection caused by them Vibrio Vulnificus is capable of causing life-threatening illnesses, especially if an open wound is exposed to an infected shellfish.

It is because of this reason that the CDC warns people with recent wounds, be it from tattoos, piercings, or surgery to steer clear of saltwater.