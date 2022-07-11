United Kingdom to have new Prime Minister by September 5

The ruling Conservative party in the United Kingdom on Monday (July 12) said that the new Prime Minister to replace outgoing incumbent Boris Johnson will be announced on September 5.

Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservatives' influential 1922 Committee, told reporters: "We do need to make sure there is a decent amount of time before the result is announced on 5th September."

Brady revealed details of the party leadership election timetable. He also said that that the nominations would open and close on Tuesday with the first votes on Wednesday and Thursday. He further mentioned that all candidates will need 20 backers to be included in the first round of voting.

ALSO READ | 'I was clearly being smeared': New UK finance minister defends himself over tax affairs

The Conservative Party said the postal ballot of party members would be a choice between two candidates to be selected under an expedited process to whittle down the field from the 11 candidates who have declared so far.

Brady said he hoped the new prime minister would be announced on 5 September, at that time when the Commons returns from the summer recess.

After a slew of scandals, Johnson announced last Thursday (July 7) that he would quit as prime minister, but stay in the post until his successor was chosen.

ALSO READ | Boris Johnson refuses to give his backing to any candidate vying to replace him as British prime minister

Johnson won't endorse any of the candidates

Johnson on Monday declined to endorse any of the candidates who are in the race to replace him, saying he wouldn't want to damage their chances.

"I wouldn't want to damage anybody's chances by offering my support," Johnson said in his first media appearance since he said last week he would step down.

Eleven candidates have now launched campaigns to be the next PM, with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss the latest to declare her candidacy.

Johnson said he was "sure the outcome will be good" and "whoever takes over" would inherit "a great agenda to be continued."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.