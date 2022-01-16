United Kingdom: Teens to get boosted, reported cases at lowest in a month

A positive sign for the United Kingdom as the daily coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were at the level in a month after another 81,713 cases were reported on Saturday.

After the emergence of the Omicron variant in the country, Covid cases were at a record high, with authorities have struggled to contain the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths within 28 days of a test remains high with 1,843 over the past seven days. The data means a 45 per cent rise from the previous week.

Is Covid coming to an end in the UK? An expert has said as quoted by BCC that "we're almost there, it is now the beginning of the end, at least in the UK."

The comments were made by Prof Julian Hiscox, who is a chairman in infection and global health at the University of Liverpool said, "I think life in 2022 will be almost back to before the pandemic."

UK Health Security Agency chief medical adviser Dr Susan Hopkins told BBC Radio 4's Today program as reported on Saturday (January 15): "We are seeing a slowdown in the number of admissions to hospital, but they are slowing down rather than reversing at the moment, so there are still more than 2,000 admissions to hospital across the UK, and nearly 2,500 yesterday."

"There is still a high rate of infection around the country, about one in 15 in England, and about one in 20 in other parts of the UK," she said.

"We see that infections are plateauing in the community, which is good, in London and the South East and the East of England. There are still risings, but much slower in the northern parts of the country," she added.

Self-isolation guidance has been updated for people who test positive for COVID-19 in England.



From Monday, people can leave self-isolation after 5 full days if they test negative on days 5 and 6.



UK's National Health Service has confirmed that booster slots will open for ages 16 to 17 in England. The mentioned age group will be able to book their slots.

Around 40,000 teens will be eligible for their top-up dose when the national booking service opens to them on Monday, with more able to get boosted in the coming weeks as they reach three months since their second jab.

NHS said that previously, booster shots were only recommended by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) for clinically vulnerable 16 and 17-year-olds who are most at risk from COVID-19.

Recent data from the UK Health Security Agency showed that two doses of the vaccine are not enough to stop people becoming unwell from Omicron, but a booster significantly increases protection against the variant.