United Airlines flight loses a tyre during takeoff, makes emergency landing in LA: Video

A United Airlines plane, which departed from San Francisco for Japan, made a safe emergency landing in Los Angeles after it lost its tyre in the take-off on Thursday (Mar 7).

In the videos of the incident circulated on social media platforms, the moment has been captured when one of the six tyres of the plane, placed on its left-side main landing gear assembly fell off from the plane after it took off.

The tyre fell inside San Francisco International Airport's employee parking lot where it smashed over a car and shattered the vehicle's back window, broke through a fence and stopped inside a neighbouring lot. #BREAKING Moment United Airlines Flight UAL35 Lost a Tire During Takeoff from SFO.



The flight has landed safely at LAX. Reports the tire hit the ground, bounced and hit an employees car in the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/jab2BqtXXu — CNW (@CANews_Watch) March 7, 2024 × In a statement, airport spokesman Doug Yakel said that no one suffered injuries. Fire engines were present at Los Angeles International Airport, however, they were not needed as an uneventful landing was made by a Boeing 777 which stopped after running nearly two-thirds of the runway.

Airport spokesman Dae Levine confirmed that the aeroplane made a safe landing and was then towed away.

Plane designed to land safely with missing or damaged tyres

The plane carried 14 crew members and 235 passengers, according to United Airlines. The airline stated that the flight, built in 2002, was designed to make a safe landing with damaged or missing tyres.

United Airlines said that the passengers were shifted to another plane for the remaining journey. Six tyres are attached to the Boeing 777s, on each side of its two main landing gears.

According to aviation experts, the loss of tyres by planes is a rare occurrence and does not indicate a larger safety issue.

“In aviation, we never want to have single points of failure if they can be avoided, and this is a case in point,” said Alan Price, a former chief pilot for Delta Air Lines, speaking to The Associated Press.

"In aviation, we never want to have single points of failure if they can be avoided, and this is a case in point," said Alan Price, a former chief pilot for Delta Air Lines, speaking to The Associated Press.

"The remaining tyres are fully capable of handling the load," he said. Price claimed that a loose tyre is just a maintenance issue and is not an issue created by the manufacturer.

Professor of aviation safety at the University of Southern California and retired pilot John Cox also agreed. “I don’t see any impact for Boeing as it was a United maintenance team that changed the tyre,” he said.

Spokesman Tony Molinaro said that the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.