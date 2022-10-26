'Unbelievable scenes': A 'word cloud' in BBC's broadcast used foul word for Rishi Sunak

In a BBC broadcast, a word cloud on new United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak included foul and swear words to describe the Indian-origin premier. The clip of the same went viral online.

On Tuesday, Sunak was appointed as the Prime Minister by the British monarch King Charles III as he scripted history by becoming the first British-Asian Prime Minister of the UK. A practising Hindu, the 42-year-old Sunak is the nation's youngest leader since 1812.

But there are certainly mixed opinions on Sunak becoming the UK Prime Minister—some racist remarks have also been made. A video of a British radio show is going viral in which a caller is explaining why a non-white person becoming the PM of the UK is not good.

The caller said: "Can you imagine me becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan? People of England would like to see someone who looks like them."

Now, this gaffe by UK's national broadcaster is quite concerning. In the word cloud, BBC missed some swear words when they appeared on TV screens during its coverage of Downing Street developments.

Britons were asked about their opinion on Sunak becoming prime minister. It appeared when BBC presenter Joanna Gosling asked: "How would you describe Rishi Sunak in one word?"

The word cloud, which was created by polling research company Savanta ComRes, contained the words "rich", "capable", "okay", "good", "clever", etc. But some swear words were also displayed.

Mr Sunak was referred to as a "c**t" but the graphic censored part of the word.

Apart from some positive words like "smart", "intelligent", "safe" and "strong", the word cloud also had words like "boring", "slimy", "idiot", "backstabbing" and "liar".

BBC's statement

"BBC News is urgently reviewing last night’s edition of The Papers on the News Channel for a potential breach of impartiality," BCC said in a statement.

"It is imperative that we maintain the highest editorial standards. We have processes in place to uphold our standards, and these processes have been activated," it added.

Sunak's promise

After becoming the new PM, Sunak promised to fix the errors made by his predecessor Liz Truss. Amid economic crisis amid looming recession fears, Sunak warned of "difficult" decisions ahead.

"I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government's agenda. This will mean difficult decisions to come. But you saw me during Covid doing everything I could to protect people and business with schemes like furlough," Sunak said while speaking on the steps of Downing Street.

