UN, World Bank calls for reopening schools amid Covid-19 pandemic

The United Nations and World Bank called for school reopenings despite coronavirus risks in a new report on Wednesday, stressing children in poor countries are severely affected by pandemic due to an absence of the access to digital means to pursue learning.

The report said in impoverished nations, children have not able to go to schools for about four months since the beginning of the pandemic early this year.

Also read | 20 years witnessed rise in natural disasters, especially in Asia: United Nations

"Prioritising reopening schools and providing much-needed catch-up classes are critical," said Robert Jenkins, education head at the UN children's fund UNICEF, in a statement, as quoted by news agency AFP.

Also read | United Nations faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Modi in UNGA address

"We don't need to look far to see the devastation the pandemic has caused to children's learning across the world."

The crisis is worse in low and middle-income nations due to a frail system of distance learning, higher probability of a delay in reopening of schools and a lack of resources to tackle health risks.

UN cultural agency UNESCO and the World Bank also advised countries to spend money on education to reduce the broadening gap between the education provided in rich and poor nations due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The report from UNICEF, UNESCO and the World Bank was based on data accumulated from about 150 countries between June and October.