UN peacekeeper killed after attack on helicopter in DRC; Mali expels UN mission's human rights chief

At least one United Nations peacekeeper from South Africa was killed, while another was injured after their helicopter in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo was attacked, on Sunday (February 5), said the agency spokesperson in the region. On the same day, Mali’s ruling junta announced that it was expelling the head of the human rights division of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

At least one UN peacekeeper was killed and another injured after their aircraft came under fire at around 3:00 pm (local time) during a flight to Goma, said Amadou Ba, a spokesman for the UN mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) to AFP. He added, the source of fire that struck the helicopter was not known and neither its precise location could be determined.

Subsequently, in a statement, the South African military also confirmed the incident which involved an Oryx helicopter. “A crew member was fatally shot, another suffered injuries but managed to continue flying the chopper and landed safely at Goma Airport,” said the South African National Defense Force (SANDF). Meanwhile, neither South Africa nor the UN mission has indicated who might be responsible for the attack, they also did not reveal which weapon was used to fire at the helicopter.

In a statement, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, asked the Congolese authorities to launch an investigation into the “heinous attack” and bring those responsible to justice. Similarly, MONUSCO chief Bintou Keita strongly condemned the incident and described it as a “cowardly attack” on an aircraft with the UN emblem and said that “attacks against peacekeepers can constitute a war crime”.

Mali’s junta expels UN mission’s human rights chief

In a statement, the Malian interim government, on Sunday (February 5), declared the head of the UN peacekeeping mission’s human rights division, Guillaume Ngefa-Atondoko Andali, as persona non grata and said he has 48 hours to leave the country. This comes after he was allegedly connected to the biased choice of civil society witnesses for UN Security Council briefings on Mali. The most recent briefing was held on January 27.

Notably, the officials in Mali have repeatedly come under fire for their alleged human rights violations perpetrated by Malian armed forces reportedly in partnership with the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group. This also comes days after the UN experts called for an investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity by these forces in Mali in January.



Notably, the current Malian government took power two years following a military coup and has since pushed back against some of the allegations by the UN, asserting their authorities are committed to respecting human rights in accordance with international and national law.

