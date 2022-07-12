UK's Labour Party is going to introduce no-confidence motion against Johnson's government: Report

A new report by news agency Reuters has revealed that Britain's main opposition Labour Party will put forward a motion for a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government on Tuesday.

Citing a source in the Labour Party, Reuters reported that the vote is expected to take place on Wednesday.

According to the report, lawmakers from all the parties represented in parliament can vote on whether Johnson's government should continue in office.

With only a handful of remaining allies, Johnson is in a quagmire as if his government loses the vote, it could trigger a national election.

Political analysts believe that even though more than 50 government ministers and aides resigned from Johnson's government, they are not expected to decide to back a motion that could send voters back to the ballot box.

This is because the Conservative Party is trailing behind Labour in opinion polls after it lost some of its stronghold seats in the local election.

Following the mass resignation of ministers from his cabinet, Johnson said he will stay on as leader until his replacement is elected in early September.

However, if the Conservative Party did not act to remove Johnson, Labour had previously vowed it would put forward a vote.



