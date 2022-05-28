Ukrainian troops may retreat from Luhansk, says region's governor

The governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region has said that Ukrainian soldiers may retreat from their last pocket in the region to avoid being captured. Russian troops are advancing in Luhansk and Donetsk, collectively known as the Donbas region.

If such a withdrawal takes place, it will bring Russia closer to its goal of asserting control of the Donbas region. Russian troops are gaining ground in the region.

Luhansk's governor, Serhiy Gaidai, said Russian troops had entered Sievierodonetsk, the largest Donbas city still held by Ukraine, after trying to trap Ukrainian forces there for days. Gaidai said 90% of buildings in the town were damaged.

"The Russians will not be able to capture Luhansk region in the coming days as analysts have predicted," Gaidai said on Telegram, referring to Sievierodonetsk and its twin city Lysychansk across the Siverskiy Donets River.

"We will have enough strength and resources to defend ourselves. However, it is possible that in order not to be surrounded we will have to retreat."

Donbas region has a strong presence of Russia-backed separatist elements. These separatists have said that they now controlled Lyman, a railway hub west of Sievierodonetsk. Ukraine said Russia had captured most of Lyman but that its forces were blocking an advance to Sloviansk, to the southwest.

Also Read | Ukraine says war in Donbas region at 'maximum intensity'

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine was protecting its land "as much as our current defence resources allow".

Ukrainian military has said that it repelled eight attacks in Donbas on Friday and destroyed tanks and armoured vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE