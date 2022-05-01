Ukrainian army damaged 1,000 tanks, 200 aircraft, 2,500 armored vehicles of Russian forces, claims Zelensky

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Since the beginning of the war, over 1,000 tanks, around 200 aircraft and at least 2,500 armored fighting vehicles of Russian forces have been destroyed by the Ukrainian army, claimed President Volodymyr Zelensky, as per media reports. The invading Russian army still have more equipment to carry out attacks, he added.

This comes as the Ukrainian leader said that he held talks with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv.

Talking about the losses in terms of men, the Ukrainian president said Russia has also lost over 23,000 soldiers in the war.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had also admitted briefly that Russia suffered “significant” losses in the number of troops in Ukraine. Peskov had called the losses “a huge tragedy” in an interview with Sky News.

Despite heavy losses, Russian forces have stepped up the attacks in the last few days. And war is now being fought on several fronts.

While informing about the meeting, the president also shared a video of her visit on Sunday.

On Twitter, in a video shared by Zelensky, Pelosi said, "We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom ... Your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done."

(With inputs from agencies)