Ukraine’s New Year commences with Russian missile, drone attacks and air raid sirens

After launching a barrage of missiles on Saturday accompanied by air raid sirens howling for hours overnight, Russia persistently attacked Kyiv and adjacent regions of Ukraine early on New Year's Day.

In the last 24 hours, Russia's 45 Iranian-made Shahed drones were destroyed, claimed Ukraine's Air Force command as per a Reuters report. While 32 drones were wrecked on Saturday, 13 more were shot down on Sunday morning, it added.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin marked New Year's as the beginning of the 11th month of the war with no hint of termination. However, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky observed the New Year with a message of gratitude and unity.

Public celebrations of 2023 seemed impossible as countrywide curfew is imposed from 7 PM. Missiles have caused damage in Kyiv's central areas. However, initial reports said there were zero casualties or injuries, as per Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Chief of Kyiv Police, Andrii Nebytov, posted an image on his Telegram account, allegedly of a drone's fragment, which had 'Happy New Year' written over it in Russian. "These wreckage are not at the front, on fierce battles. They are here, on a sports grounds, where children play," Nebytov said.

Ukraine's authorities have mentioned several infrastructural damages in various parts of the region.

Furthermore, Ukraine has retaliated with multiple attacks in Moscow-controlled parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Local officials said that the attacks wounded at least nine people.

President Putin launched an offensive against Ukraine on February 24, 2022, referring to it as a 'special military operation.' However, Ukraine and its western allies believe the incursion was an imperialist land grab. Due to this, high tensions have prevailed between Russia and Ukraine for months.

