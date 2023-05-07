Ukraine war: Situation around Zaporizhzhia plant becoming increasingly unpredictable, says IAEA head

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi warned on Saturday (May 7) that the situation around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous. "The general situation in the area near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous," Grossi said on the IAEA's website and called for measures to ensure the plant's safe operation.

"I'm extremely concerned about the very real nuclear safety and security risks facing the plant. We must act now to prevent the threat of a severe nuclear accident and its associated consequences for the population and the environment," Grossi added.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was seized by Russian forces just days after Moscow launched the invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

In March, IAEA head Grossi paid a visit to the plant as part of efforts to speak to both sides to secure an agreement on safeguards to ensure the station's safe operation. He repeatedly warned of the dangers of military operations around the plant.

On Friday, the Russian-installed governor of the Russia-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia Yevgeny Balitsky said he ordered the evacuation of villages close to the front line with Ukrainian forces there, adding that Ukrainian shelling had intensified in the area recently. Russian nationalist writer injured in car bombing: Report Also on Saturday, prominent Russian nationalist writer Zakhar Prilepin was injured in a car bombing in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region. According to a report by BBC on Sunday, Prilepin suffered fractures and his driver was killed. Investigators said they were questioning a suspect named Alexander Permyakov who has admitted operating for Ukraine.

ALSO READ | Ukraine strikes Crimean peninsula with over 10 drones

The suspect was caught in a neighbouring village. According to the Investigative Committee (SK), the suspect admitted to doing an assignment for the Ukrainian secret services.

The Ukrainian government has not commented on the bombing so far. Saturday's car explosion comes a month after pro-Kremlin blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in a bombing at a cafe in St Petersburg.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE