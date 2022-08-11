Ukraine war: Russia accuses Latvia of 'xenophobia' after it designates Moscow 'state sponsor of terrorism'

Russia on Thursday accused Latvia of ''xenophobia'' after the country's parliament designated Moscow a ''state sponsor of terrorism'' over the Ukraine war.

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram, "Considering that there is no substance, except for animalistic xenophobia, behind this decision, it is necessary to call the ideologues nothing more than neo-Nazis."

Calling for greater military, financial, humanitarian and diplomatic backing for Ukraine, the Latvian parliament had earlier said it ''recognises Russia's actions in Ukraine as targeted genocide against the Ukrainian people.''

Condemning its use of cluster munitions "to sow fear and indiscriminately kill civilians", MPs said they considered "Russia's violence against civilians committed in pursuit of political aims as terrorism".

Urging the European Union to stop issuing tourist visas for Russian, the Latvian parliament called on the international community to impose on Belarus the same sanctions adopted against Moscow.

In response, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted "Ukraine encourages other states and organizations to follow suit."

President Vladimir Putin had called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a ''special military operation'' to "denazify" a country that it says is ruled by neo-Nazis.

Aimed at justifying an imperial-style war of conquest by likening Ukraine to the Nazi German invaders of World War Two, Ukraine and the West have dismissed Russia's use of the word as propaganda.

Since Russia's invasion in February, millions of Ukrainians have fled their homes and thousands have been killed.

(With inputs from agencies)

