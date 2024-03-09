Ukraine war: Poland says presence of NATO troops in Ukraine 'not unthinkable'

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said on Friday (Mar 8) that the presence of NATO troops in war-torn Ukraine was "not unthinkable," adding he appreciated French President Emmanuel Macron's initiative for not ruling out the idea. In a post on X, the foreign ministry said that Sikorski made this observation during a discussion marking the 25th anniversary of Poland’s accession to NATO in the Polish parliament.

Sikorski said he appreciated Macron's initiative “because it is about Putin being afraid, not us being afraid of Putin.” In February, Macron said that the possibility of Western troops being sent to Ukraine could not be ruled out, a comment that broke a taboo among allies and prompted an outcry from other leaders.