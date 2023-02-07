Ukraine to get at least 100 Leopard 1 tanks in 'coming months'

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

German defence minister Boris Pistorius made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Tuesday. Pistorius's unannounced visit came almost two weeks after a United States-backed meeting where Berlin agreed to send Leopard tanks to war-hir Ukraine.

An image was shared by Ukraine's outgoing defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov with Pistorius. In the photo, the german minister can be seen holding a model replica of the tank. Later, a defence ministry spokesman confirmed the photo was taken in the Ukraine capital on Tuesday.

BREAKING: The «first» Leopard 2 has arrived in Kyiv 🐆

There will be more of them.✊

Thank you to @Bundeskanzler my colleague Boris Pistorius and the German people.

The tank coalition is marching... to victory! pic.twitter.com/4VY2YaovBi — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) February 7, 2023 ×

ALSO READ | South Korea responsible for Vietnam War massacre, ordered by Seoul court to pay compensation

Meanwhile, the German, Dutch and Danish defence ministries said Tuesday that Ukraine will get "at least 100" Leopard 1 tanks in "coming months".

In a joint statement, they said that the "required logistic support and training" will also be provided for the tanks, the predecessor to the more advanced Leopard 2 that has also been promised for Kyiv.

WATCH | Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine reports record Russian deaths

In a wartime reshuffle, Ukraine has replaced its defence minister. A report on Sunday noted that a close ally of President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Reznikov will be replaced with the chief of its military spy agency.

As reported by the news agency Reuters, David Arakhamia, who is a senior lawmaker and chief of Servant of the People parliamentary bloc, said that Reznikov would be moved to another ministerial job and will be replaced by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the GUR military intelligence agency.

Arakhamia said on the Telegram messaging app: "War dictates changes in personnel policy."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE