/Ukraine strikes kill 6 in Russia a day after Moscow launches Oreshnik Missile on Kyiv

Ukrainian strikes have claimed the lives of six people, including two children, in Russia-occupied areas of Ukraine as well as in Russia's border regions of Belgorod and Bryansk, local officials have confirmed. Ukraine attacks followed a day after Russia launched an attack on Kyiv using a powerful hypersonic Oreshnik ballistic missile for a third time, killing at least four people and injuring about 100.



The local Moscow-installed administration stated that four people, including two children, were killed in the frontline town of Gorlivka in the occupied Donetsk region. "As a result of Ukrainian armed aggression in the Kalininsky district of Gorlovka, four civilians have been killed, including two children born in 2012 and 2013," Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said.



Earlier in the day, during the early morning hours, two people also died after Ukraine launched drones around the western Russian border regions of Bryansk and Belgorod, local authorities said. Ukraine has frequently launched strikes on Russian territory and occupied regions in response to the ongoing bombardments it has faced since Russia began its large-scale military offensive in February 2022.

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Russia hits Kyiv with hypersonic ballistic missile

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, claimed on Sunday that Russia hit the city of Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region with the Oreshnik missile. He described the attack as a Russian assault that also hit a water supply facility, destroyed a market and damaged several residential buildings and schools. “They are genuinely deranged,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram.



Adding further details on Sunday, Zelenskyy wrote on X that about 100 people had been injured across the country and four had died as a result of the Russian attack, which he said had hit Kyiv the hardest.