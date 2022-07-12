Ukraine strike on Russian-held town kills seven: Russian news agency

Russian state news agency TASS said that at least seven people were dead in an attack carried out by Ukrainian armed forces on Monday (July 12). As per the report, the attack took place in Russian-held town of Nova Kakhovka in Ukraine's southern Kherson region.

"There are already seven dead for sure and about 60 wounded," TASS quoted Vladimir Leontyev, head of the Russia-installed Kakhovka District military-civilian administration in the Kherson region.

"There are still many people under the rubble - the injured are being taken to the hospital, but many people are blocked in their apartments and houses," Leontyev added.

TASS said that the attack damaged buildings and also led to explosions at fertiliser warehouses in the region.

The site contained various goods, including grain, fertilisers, food stuffs and saltpetre, RIA Novosti quotes Leontyev as saying.

Reuters said that it could not immediately verify the reports.

Ukrainian officials said their forces had destroyed an ammunition depot in Nova Kakhovka. Serhiy Bratchuk, Odesa administration spokesperson, wrote on his Telegram channel that Nova Kakhovka was now "minus" its ammunition warehouse.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Russian President Vladmir Putin calls the invasion a "special military operation'. It said that it wanted to demilitarise Ukraine and get rid of dangerous nationalist elements. Ukraine and the West regards the invasion as an imperial land grab.

Ukraine says Russian forces have targeted civilians since the start of what Moscow calls its "special military operation" leaving cities, towns and villages in ruins, but Moscow rejects the charge and in turn says Ukrainians are responsible for civilians' deaths.

(With inputs from agencies)

