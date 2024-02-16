Ukraine says reinforcing troops in embattled eastern town of Avdiivka as Russia steps up attacks

Ukrainian military on Friday announced that it was reinforcing the embattled eastern city of Avdiivka, which is also known as the country's industrial hub.

"According to the decision made, the scheduled reinforcement of units is underway and troops are manoeuvring on threatened axes," Ukraine's army said on social media.

"The Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy who keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka... the Ukrainian soldiers are standing their ground," it added.

Ukraine earlier today said that its armed forces were further equipping new defensive positions around the embattled eastern city, hinting at a possible drawdown of forces as Russia steps up its offensive.

The move comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky released a statement saying that he would do "everything" to safeguard the lives in the city that has been encircled by the Russian forces on all three sides.

"Fierce battles are taking place within the city," Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, a Ukrainian general in the east, said on social media.

"Our troops are using all available forces and means to restrain the enemy," he added.

"New positions have been prepared and powerful fortifications continue to be prepared, taking into account all possible scenarios," said Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, a senior Ukrainian commander responsible for forces in the east of the country.

He said that Kyiv wanted to safeguard its troops, "We value every piece of Ukrainian land, but the highest value and priority for us is the preservation of the life of a Ukrainian soldier."

Tarnavskiy said that the situation in Avdiivka was "difficult but controlled", further stating that the commanders were tasked to "stabilise the situation".

Russia has been attempting to seize Avdiivka for months now.