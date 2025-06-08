Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web signals important lessons to China, militaries around the world

Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web against Russia last week in which drones launched from concealed trucks destroyed high-value targets like surveillance aircraft and long-range bombers is being seen as a major lesson in modern warfare.

It also raises concerns for militaries around the world, including China, which is locked in a conflict in the Taiwan Straight. In such a case the Spiderweb approach could be replicated in any future conflict across the Taiwan Strait.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, a Chinese military aviation analyst and former member of the air force, Fu Qianshao said, “The lesson is not just for Russia,” China would need “to guard against enemy forces infiltrating military bases in such a way”.

Like Russia, China too has numerous military bases located thousands of kilometres away, which can be potentially threatened by drones.

“Drones can be deployed close to a target and are difficult to defend against,” said Timothy Heath, a senior international defence researcher at the US-based Rand Corporation to the media outlet.

“It also showed that there are few truly safe spaces in war zones any more," he added.

Reiterating the fact, Kostas Tigkos, head of mission systems and intelligence at global military intelligence company Janes said, “China could also be vulnerable to such attacks, especially cross-shore critical locations – this will place enormous strain on security forces to be able to ensure infrastructure protection."

Ukraine reportedly destroyed or damaged over 40 aircraft parked near air bases across Russia in Operation Spider's Web. The attack was also carried out on Belaya airbase in Irkutsk, 4,000km (2,485 miles) from Ukraine’s border, where the nuclear-capable Tu-95 strategic bomber and the Tu-160 and Tu-22 supersonic bombers were kept.