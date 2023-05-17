Ukraine refutes claims of Russia destroying Patriot defence system using hypersonic missile

Ukraine on Wednesday denied claims of Russia destroying a US-made Patriot missile defence system using its hypersonic missile during an air strike on Kyiv. On Tuesday, the defence ministry of Russia made the assertion after carrying out an overnight air raid on the Ukrainian capital. Later, two US officials said that one Patriot defence system appeared to have suffered damage but it was not destroyed in the attacks. "I want to say: do not worry about the fate of the Patriot," said Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat while speaking on Ukrainian television. He further denied the possibility of Russia's "Kinzhal" missile destroying a Patriot system.



"Destroying the system with some kind of 'Kinzhal', it's impossible. Everything that they say there, it can remain in their propaganda archive," he stated.



The Patriot system falls among the range of sophisticated air defence units which have been supplied to Ukraine by the West to help the warring nation repel Russian air strikes after it was invaded by Moscow last year.



The Patriot defence system is considered among the most advanced US air defence systems which includes cruise missiles, aircraft and ballistic missiles, and typically includes launchers as well as radar and support vehicles.



The Kinzhal missile has been touted by Russian President Vladimir Putin as proof that his country possesses world-beating military hardware.



On Tuesday, Ukraine claimed that its army shot down six Kinzhal missiles which was denied by Russia. It remained unclear which Western weapon was used by the Ukrainian army. The Pentagon made no immediate comment.

Kyiv joins NATO cyber-defence centre



Ukraine joined the cyber defence centre of NATO, stated the Tallinn-based body on Wednesday, as Kyiv called the move "a step on the way" to getting membership in NATO.



The Western defence alliance's Co-operative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) stated that Iceland, Ireland and Japan have also been welcomed into the fold.