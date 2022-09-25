Ukraine: Odessa again attacked by Iranian-made drones

Ukrainian army on Sunday (September 25), said that Odessa, Ukraine's port city in the south was attacked by Iranian-made drones. This attack has come just two days after a Russian drone attack claimed lives of two civilians.

"Odessa was attacked again by enemy kamikaze drones," said the Ukrainian army's Operational Command South.

"The enemy hit the administrative building in the city centre three times," it said in a Facebook message.

"One drone was shot down by (Ukrainian) air defence forces. No casualties (were) recorded," it said.

"These were Iranian drones," a Ukrainian South Command spokeswoman, Natalya Gumenyuk, later told AFP.

Two days ago, Russia carried out a similar attack with Iranian-made drones in Odessa. Ukrainian armed forces had said that four Iranian-made drones were shot down in the south of the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's spokesman had said on Friday that use of Iranian drones by Russia amounted to "steps taken by Iran against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state"

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Russia calls its Ukraine invasion a 'special military operation'. After a sustained gain of territory in first few months of the conflict, Russian forces have been forced to retreat in the face of Ukrainian counter-offensive in the eastern part of the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial military mobilisation in Russia.

(With inputs from agencies)

