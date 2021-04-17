Ukraine may acquire nuclear weapons amid conflict with Russia, diplomat suggests

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain at all time high with military build-up reported across the border.

With international pressure mounting on Russia to withdraw troops, a Ukrainian diplomat has recently suggested that the country may be compelled to acquire nuclear weapons to protect their interests. Currently, Ukraine is attempting to get membership of NATO amid tensions with Russia.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk told a state radio station on Thursday that Ukrainian President Zelensky is considering all options as fears of a full-fledged conflict rise in the region.

Melnyk was quoted by German news agency DPA as saying that either they should be given the membership of NATO “to strengthen this Europe” or they’ll be left with one option - “to rearm” themselves.

In the recent weeks, fighting has intensified in Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Russian-backed separatists seized a sizeable territory in April 2014 and fighting has been going on since then. In the recent weeks, Russia has increased its troops and artillery near the border.

In 2014, Russia had annexed the region of Crimea from Ukraine, where it has stationed troops again.

Ukraine's foreign minister said earlier this week that Russia was "openly threatening Ukraine with war" and vowed a coordinated military response with its allies to aggression orchestrated by Moscow.

The fresh bout of clashes in eastern Ukraine effectively ended a ceasefire agreed last July that ushered in a period of relative calm to the conflict.

