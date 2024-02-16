Ukraine legalises use of medical cannabis, implementation to happen after 6 months

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has officially approved a bill legalising the medical use of cannabis, as revealed by a parliamentary database on Thursday (Feb 15). This landmark decision marks a significant shift in Ukraine's approach to cannabis legislation, aimed at providing relief to millions of people grappling with various medical conditions.

The legalisation of medical cannabis is deemed crucial for over 6 million Ukrainians, including cancer patients, civilians coping with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and wounded soldiers.

These individuals rely on cannabis-based medication for managing their health conditions and alleviating symptoms associated with their ailments.

What are the key provisions of the bill?

The bill, signed into law by President Zelensky on Tuesday, is set to take effect six months after its official publication.

Importantly, the legislation maintains the prohibition on the sale or supply of cannabis for recreational purposes. While initially endorsed by parliament in December with the backing of wartime volunteers, the bill encountered opposition from members of the party led by former Prime Minister Yuliia Tymoshenko, who view it as a potential threat to the nation's future.

Despite political divisions, the Ukrainian health ministry stands in favor of the legislation. Under its purview, the ministry is tasked with compiling a comprehensive list of diseases and conditions warranting medical cannabis prescriptions.

