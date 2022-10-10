Ukraine foreign minister cuts short Africa tour as Russia pounds Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba said on Monday (October 10) that he was cutting short a visit to Africa in view of Russian missile strikes across Ukraine.

"I am in constant contact with partners since early morning today to coordinate a resolute response to Russians attacks. I am also interrupting my Africa tour and heading back to Ukraine immediately," he wrote on Twitter.

I am in constant contact with partners since early morning today to coordinate a resolute response to Russians attacks. I am also interrupting my Africa tour and heading back to Ukraine immediately. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 10, 2022 ×

Russian missile strikes across Ukraine have taken at least 10 lives and has injured dozens. The missiles also struck Ukrainian capital Kyiv. This is first major bombardment across Ukraine after Kerch bridge, a key bridge joining Russia and Russian-annexed Crimea was damaged in a truck bomb explosion. Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed Ukraine for the explosion.

The bridge is an important route that transport soldiers and military equipment to Crimea. This in turn aides Russian war effort expecially in southern Ukraine. The bridge also has a high symbolic value as it was personally inaugurated by Putin himself.

Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24. After sustained gains in the initial months of the invasion, Russian forces have had to retreat in the face of counteroffensive initiated by Ukrainian forces. Ukraine has been able to recapture thousands of miles of territory.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE