Russia strikes Kyiv for sixth time in a month after Ukrainian drones hit near its defence HQ

Russia on Tuesday (July 25) pounded the Ukrainian capital with a sixth air attack this month, the military administration of Kyiv said. Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military, said on Telegram messaging app that Russia attacked Kyiv with Iranian-made Shahed drones. All the drones were downed by Ukraine's air defence systems, he claimed.

Popko said that there were no casualties or serious damage, though information was still being collected.

He also mentioned that the air alert lasted for around three hours and all air targets were detected and destroyed when they approach Kyiv.

Amid Russia's warning of retaliation after a Ukrainian drone strike in Moscow, the Kyiv regional military administration had earlier issued an alert for drone attacks. It warned the residents to stay in shelters.

The air force also issued an alert for drone strikes on the southern Odesa and Mykolayiv regions, which share part of Ukraine's Black Sea coast.

The regions are home to port infrastructure that Moscow has battered regularly with attack drones and missiles since exiting a deal facilitating the safe shipment of grain from Ukraine last week.

Watch: Russia bans medically changing gender to protect 'family values'

White House on supporting Ukraine

The war-torn nation claims that its counteroffensive is underway, but the White House said it did not support Kyiv launching attacks inside Russia after two drones from Ukraine damaged buildings in Moscow earlier on Monday.

In a press briefing, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that "as a general matter we do not support attacks inside of Russia."

Russia called the two drone strikes on Moscow an act of terror as one of the explosions was close to its defence ministry headquarters. Moscow even vowed to take harsh retaliatory measures against Ukraine.

Jean-Pierre said, "This is a war that Russia started. This is their war. And they can end it at any time by withdrawing forces from Ukraine instead of launching brutal attacks on civilians."

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE